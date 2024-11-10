Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,209 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Phillips 66 worth $69,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 4.4% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 20.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 12,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at about $282,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 6.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,001,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,678,000 after buying an additional 63,349 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at about $287,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,062.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $126.45 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $110.54 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.72. The company has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $36.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 59.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.38.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

