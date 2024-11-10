Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 17,825 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 430,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,825 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $64,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 68,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 6,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.1% in the third quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $185.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $102.63 and a 12 month high of $198.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.98. The firm has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on COF shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total transaction of $323,765.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,029.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,711 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

