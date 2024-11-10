Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,252,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,342 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.72% of Privia Health Group worth $59,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Privia Health Group by 107.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 98.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 46.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Privia Health Group news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 135,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $2,500,127.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,763.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRVA stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 177.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.36. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $24.35.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.50 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRVA. KeyCorp started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.07.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

