QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $717,000 Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 266.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jason Wilder sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $232,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,597.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 117,500 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $7,517,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at $11,142,372.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Wilder sold 4,500 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $232,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,597.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,552,133. Insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $62.95 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.13 and a 12-month high of $65.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

