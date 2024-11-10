Reviewing HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) & Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV)

Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report) and HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.0% of Rezolve AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of HealthStream shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.7% of Rezolve AI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of HealthStream shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Rezolve AI alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Rezolve AI and HealthStream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rezolve AI N/A N/A -12.01% HealthStream 6.84% 5.67% 3.91%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rezolve AI 0 0 0 0 0.00 HealthStream 0 2 2 1 2.80

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rezolve AI and HealthStream, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

HealthStream has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.30%. Given HealthStream’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HealthStream is more favorable than Rezolve AI.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rezolve AI and HealthStream”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rezolve AI N/A N/A -$320,000.00 N/A N/A HealthStream $279.06 million 3.51 $15.21 million $0.65 49.60

HealthStream has higher revenue and earnings than Rezolve AI.

Summary

HealthStream beats Rezolve AI on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rezolve AI

(Get Free Report)

Rezolve Limited develops and offers a retail and engagement technology solution that acts as an instant transaction tool for mobile devices. Its tool allows users to discover and purchase goods and services, provide personal details in response to advertising, pay a bill, make a charitable donation, and more through a mobile device. The company serves brands and media houses, and banks and mobile network operators. Rezolve Limited was formerly known as POWA COMMERCE LIMITED and changed its name to Rezolve Limited in March 2016. Rezolve Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

About HealthStream

(Get Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc. provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs. It offers hStream, a technology platform that powers a range of healthcare workforce solutions. The company provides its solutions to customers across a range of entities within the healthcare industry, including private, not-for-profit, and government entities, as well as pharmaceutical and medical device companies through its direct sales teams. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolve AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolve AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.