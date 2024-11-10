Reviewing SR Bancorp (SRBK) & The Competition

Profitability

This table compares SR Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SR Bancorp 2.25% 0.50% 0.10% SR Bancorp Competitors 8.23% 4.95% 0.57%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SR Bancorp and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get SR Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SR Bancorp $38.38 million -$10.86 million 92.09 SR Bancorp Competitors $316.95 million $15.48 million 6.07

SR Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SR Bancorp. SR Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SR Bancorp has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SR Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.57, meaning that their average stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

24.7% of SR Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of SR Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SR Bancorp peers beat SR Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

SR Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SR Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans comprising one- to four family-residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and rehabilitation loans; and bill payment services. In addition, it is involved in the investment activities. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Bound Brook, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for SR Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SR Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.