Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 37,099 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 115.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,099 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 1,815.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,682,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124,427 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,357,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,277,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,797 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 34.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,337,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,850 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 1,795.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,279,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $37,936,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of MOS opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $38.30.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.51%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOS. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,821,628.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,687.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,821,628.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

