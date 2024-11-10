Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 1,462 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,924,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,071,473,000 after purchasing an additional 104,780 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Wingstop by 4.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,273,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $833,026,000 after acquiring an additional 101,917 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 36.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 602,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,860,000 after acquiring an additional 161,600 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Wingstop by 2.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 600,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $253,979,000 after acquiring an additional 16,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 284.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $161,957,000 after acquiring an additional 283,412 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $339.98 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.01 and a 12 month high of $433.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.12, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.76.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.09). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WING has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $490.00 to $468.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $458.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.74.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

