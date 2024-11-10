Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 45,857 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 92.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,857 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.06% of Alkermes worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 380.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Alkermes by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 146,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 212,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 95,400 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at $2,637,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at $2,340,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Alkermes from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 10,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $309,208.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,498.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $32.88.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

