Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 27,931 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 552.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,236,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,412,000 after buying an additional 1,046,805 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 7.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,944,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $496,772,000 after purchasing an additional 875,420 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 39.8% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,067,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,589,000 after purchasing an additional 873,665 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 9.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,220,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $438,108,000 after purchasing an additional 712,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 230.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,011,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,053,000 after purchasing an additional 705,040 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Stock Down 0.0 %

LKQ stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $53.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.15%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 44.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

