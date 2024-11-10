Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 4,661 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 31.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 10.7% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 215.9% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $169.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.05.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of DG opened at $76.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.45. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $76.76 and a 12-month high of $168.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.68.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at $762,819.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,812. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,819.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

