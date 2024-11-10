Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 14,904 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,904 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Clear Secure by 10,535.4% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Clear Secure from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,698.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Clear Secure news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,727 shares in the company, valued at $722,698.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $46,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,901.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,164,935 shares of company stock worth $36,623,387. Corporate insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Price Performance

Shares of YOU stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $38.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.63.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Clear Secure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.