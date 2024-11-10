Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 5,462 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,462 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble by 1,387.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,847,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $215,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,249 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,647,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $203,976,000 after acquiring an additional 239,673 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,549,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,087,000 after purchasing an additional 516,789 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 24.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,839,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,842,000 after purchasing an additional 361,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 8.7% in the first quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,690,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,791,000 after buying an additional 135,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Trimble from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Trimble from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.40.

TRMB opened at $72.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.79 and a 12 month high of $73.17.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

