Robert J. Pagano, Jr. Sells 20,810 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 20,810 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.20, for a total value of $4,415,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,356,749. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

WTS opened at $208.45 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.37 and a 12 month high of $219.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.83 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.49%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WTS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.25.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

