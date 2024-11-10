Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Director Sells $2,715,382.88 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) Director Baiju Bhatt sold 108,964 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $2,715,382.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,823.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Baiju Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 17th, Baiju Bhatt sold 98,404 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $2,597,865.60.
- On Monday, September 9th, Baiju Bhatt sold 139,916 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $2,735,357.80.
- On Wednesday, August 14th, Baiju Bhatt sold 143,944 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $2,696,071.12.
Robinhood Markets Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of HOOD opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.80. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $30.63. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.84.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 53.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HOOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.
Read Our Latest Report on Robinhood Markets
About Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Robinhood Markets
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.