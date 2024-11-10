Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$90.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$90.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$96.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.75 to C$81.75 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$87.28.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BEI.UN

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$71.37 on Thursday. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$64.40 and a 12 month high of C$91.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35. The stock has a market cap of C$3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$82.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$76.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 10.66%.

Insider Activity at Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

In other news, Senior Officer James Ha sold 8,100 shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.60, for a total value of C$709,560.00. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.