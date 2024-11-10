Royal Bank of Canada Raises VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target to $125.00

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

VSEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on VSE from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of VSE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VSE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

NASDAQ VSEC opened at $117.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. VSE has a 52 week low of $57.10 and a 52 week high of $118.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.56.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $273.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.88 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VSE will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Calvin Scott Koonce sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,404,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 463,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,543,369.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of VSE by 80.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in VSE in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,566,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 9,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VSE by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 724,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,974,000 after buying an additional 12,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the first quarter worth approximately $81,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

