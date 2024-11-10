Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4,335.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 8.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,961,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 73.2% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 63,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 26,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 43.0% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 98,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $31.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.47.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 50.53%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RPRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

