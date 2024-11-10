RumbleOn (RMBL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect RumbleOn to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). RumbleOn had a negative return on equity of 98.94% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $336.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RumbleOn to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
RumbleOn Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of RumbleOn stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.12. RumbleOn has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $8.84.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RumbleOn Company Profile
RumbleOn, Inc primarily operates as a powersports retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Vehicle Transportation Services. The Powersports segment provides new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, and other powersports products.
