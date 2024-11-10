Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) CFO Steven L. Keller Sells 43,875 Shares

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) CFO Steven L. Keller sold 43,875 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total transaction of $2,793,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,308,683.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

RUSHA opened at $62.95 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.13 and a fifty-two week high of $65.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.82 and a 200 day moving average of $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 19.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 794,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,515,000 after buying an additional 560,138 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 13.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,186,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,677,000 after acquiring an additional 138,488 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 678.7% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 130,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 113,831 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,092,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,752,000 after purchasing an additional 100,318 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price target on Rush Enterprises from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

