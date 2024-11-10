Sadot Group (SDOT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $175.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.00 million. Sadot Group had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 19.05%. On average, analysts expect Sadot Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SDOT stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.69. Sadot Group has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Sadot Group Inc provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

