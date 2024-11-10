Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $3,045,224.76 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 64,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $3,045,224.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,354.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 29th, John Bicket sold 42,942 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $2,084,834.10.

On Tuesday, October 8th, John Bicket sold 54,504 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $2,605,291.20.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, John Bicket sold 93,212 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $3,721,023.04.

On Tuesday, August 27th, John Bicket sold 83,583 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $3,505,471.02.

On Tuesday, August 20th, John Bicket sold 78,128 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $3,164,965.28.

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of -109.83 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day moving average is $40.26.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IOT. Truist Financial raised their price target on Samsara from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Samsara from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 104.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Samsara by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

