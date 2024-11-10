Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SA. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Seabridge Gold by 735.6% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Seabridge Gold by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 66.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the second quarter worth $93,000. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Seabridge Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SA opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.43 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.34.

Seabridge Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

