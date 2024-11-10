Shimmick (SHIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Shimmick to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $90.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. Shimmick had a negative return on equity of 134.28% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. On average, analysts expect Shimmick to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Shimmick alerts:

Shimmick Trading Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ:SHIM opened at $2.14 on Friday. Shimmick has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $71.88 million and a PE ratio of -0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHIM. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Shimmick from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Shimmick from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHIM

About Shimmick

(Get Free Report)

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shimmick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimmick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.