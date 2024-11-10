Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,425.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $145.15 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.98 and a 12-month high of $146.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $757,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,463,777.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $757,676.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,463,777.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hari K. Avula sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $241,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,461. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,148 shares of company stock valued at $6,143,836 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $127.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

