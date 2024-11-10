SRIVARU (NASDAQ:SVMH) and Fisker (NYSE:FSRN) Head to Head Analysis

Risk and Volatility
SRIVARU has a beta of -0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares SRIVARU and Fisker”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|SRIVARU
|$40,000.00
|271.91
|-$11.43 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Fisker
|$272.89 million
|0.00
|-$939.95 million
|($2.22)
|0.00
SRIVARU has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fisker.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Profitability
This table compares SRIVARU and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|SRIVARU
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Fisker
|-278.72%
|-161.43%
|-23.26%
Summary
SRIVARU beats Fisker on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About SRIVARU
Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mobiv Acquisition Corp is based in Newark, Delaware.
About Fisker
Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.
