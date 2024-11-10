SRIVARU (NASDAQ:SVMH) and Fisker (NYSE:FSRN) Head to Head Analysis

Risk and Volatility

SRIVARU has a beta of -0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SRIVARU and Fisker”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SRIVARU $40,000.00 271.91 -$11.43 million N/A N/A Fisker $272.89 million 0.00 -$939.95 million ($2.22) 0.00

SRIVARU has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fisker.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

6.7% of SRIVARU shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of SRIVARU shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Fisker shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SRIVARU and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SRIVARU N/A N/A N/A Fisker -278.72% -161.43% -23.26%

Summary

SRIVARU beats Fisker on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SRIVARU

Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mobiv Acquisition Corp is based in Newark, Delaware.

About Fisker

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

