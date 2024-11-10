STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Holdings Reduced by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,207 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,237,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,008,560,000 after acquiring an additional 176,332 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,652,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,727,000 after acquiring an additional 78,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,865,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,333,000 after acquiring an additional 167,532 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,552,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,052,000 after acquiring an additional 25,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,776,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,045,000 after acquiring an additional 115,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.09. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.99 and a 52 week high of $41.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.53.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

STAG Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

