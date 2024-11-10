Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$101.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$106.00 to C$101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$101.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Premium Brands from C$101.00 to C$100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Premium Brands from C$111.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$108.30.

Premium Brands Stock Performance

TSE PBH opened at C$76.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$90.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$90.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$75.67 and a 1-year high of C$97.28.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C($0.25). Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 6.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 6.039823 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premium Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Premium Brands news, Director Johnny Ciampi purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$77.02 per share, with a total value of C$269,570.00. In other news, Director Johnny Ciampi bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$77.02 per share, with a total value of C$269,570.00. Also, Senior Officer William Dion Kalutycz sold 7,000 shares of Premium Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.30, for a total value of C$604,100.00. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

