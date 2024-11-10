Summit Global Investments Boosts Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,675,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,330,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,060,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,837 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,292,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,656,000 after purchasing an additional 662,293 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,943,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,212,164,000 after purchasing an additional 610,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,452,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,353,000 after purchasing an additional 517,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $90.68 and a 52-week high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.