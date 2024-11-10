Summit Global Investments Has $669,000 Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Summit Global Investments lifted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,258 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in HubSpot were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,533,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter worth $624,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth $3,135,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,346,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in HubSpot by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $992,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at $22,692,450. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $992,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,692,450. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $755,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,294 shares in the company, valued at $33,711,700. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,937 shares of company stock valued at $3,194,673. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $656.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $535.45 and its 200-day moving average is $546.83. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,431.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7,948.12 and a beta of 1.63. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $413.07 and a 1-year high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $666.26.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

