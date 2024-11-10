Summit Global Investments Has $686,000 Stock Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Summit Global Investments lessened its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,491 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,121 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Banco Santander were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Stock Down 2.3 %

SAN stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.33. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.89. The company has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Banco Santander Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

SAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

