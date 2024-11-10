Summit Global Investments Has $871,000 Stock Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Summit Global Investments decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,523 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Brookfield were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 20.8% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Brookfield by 3.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 90.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 9.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Brookfield from $51.25 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

Brookfield Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $57.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.99 billion, a PE ratio of 98.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $57.78.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.13%. Brookfield’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.