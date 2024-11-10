Summit Global Investments Makes New Investment in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000. Summit Global Investments owned 0.07% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBSS. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter worth $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 90.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

JBSS opened at $86.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.72 and its 200-day moving average is $96.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.11. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $108.96.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $269.57 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 4.90%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

