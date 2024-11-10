Summit Global Investments Purchases New Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10,937.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Down 2.8 %

AOSL stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.10. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $47.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $181.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,183 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $77,474.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,637.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,066.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $77,474.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,637.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,560 shares of company stock valued at $562,003. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Further Reading

