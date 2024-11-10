Summit Global Investments Sells 3,373 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,193 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 586.4% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 130.6% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $77.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.95 and its 200 day moving average is $65.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $44.93 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.69.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,583.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,079.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

