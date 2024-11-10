Summit Global Investments Takes $753,000 Position in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASTH. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrana Health in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Astrana Health in the third quarter worth $160,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Astrana Health Stock Down 20.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTH opened at $46.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Astrana Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.63 and a 52-week high of $63.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.53.

Astrana Health ( NASDAQ:ASTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $486.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.68 million. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASTH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on Astrana Health in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Astrana Health from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Astrana Health from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Astrana Health in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Astrana Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Astrana Health Profile

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

