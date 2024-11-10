Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at $315,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 660,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,040,000 after acquiring an additional 21,773 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 16,107,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,751,000 after acquiring an additional 442,197 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 249.8% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 274,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 195,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SLF opened at $59.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $59.81.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 7.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.621 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

