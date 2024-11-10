Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) CEO Jack A. Khattar Sells 125,000 Shares

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $4,585,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 926,172 shares in the company, valued at $33,971,988.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SUPN opened at $36.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.86. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.68.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,993 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,702 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

SUPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

