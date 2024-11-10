T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT) Shares Up 11.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLT – Get Free Report) rose 11.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.72 and last traded at $24.83. Approximately 6,392,307 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 5,662,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.31.

T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF Trading Up 16.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02.

T-Rex 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF Company Profile

The T-REX 2X Long Tesla Daily Target ETF (TSLT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund aims to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily price movement of Tesla, Inc stock, less fees, and expenses. TSLT was launched on Oct 18, 2023 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

