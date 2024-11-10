Talos Energy (TALO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $549.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Talos Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $11.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.33 and a beta of 1.92. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TALO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.65.

Get Our Latest Report on TALO

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 323,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $3,501,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 42,858,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,590,519.36. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,220,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,135,560. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Talos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.