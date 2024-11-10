Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,548 shares of company stock worth $5,341,235. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.95.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $220.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $200.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $143.08 and a fifty-two week high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

