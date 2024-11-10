The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Position Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 883,853 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,916 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $63,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $1,027,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 17,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,416,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,891,000 after acquiring an additional 421,161 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.69.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $77.06 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.95 and its 200-day moving average is $65.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 40.87%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,079.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,040,583.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

