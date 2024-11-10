The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target to $30.00

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Veeco Instruments from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of VECO opened at $28.68 on Thursday. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $49.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $81,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,608.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 130.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 237.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 733.3% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

