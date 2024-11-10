The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives $33.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.11.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.04. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $38.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 113.51%.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,687.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth $3,610,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 523.0% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 216,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 181,654 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mosaic by 1,815.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,682,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,743,000 after buying an additional 10,124,427 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,357,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,277,536,000 after buying an additional 1,893,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

