Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Receives $175.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $176.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 23.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 874.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 130,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after buying an additional 117,320 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth $278,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth $610,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 151.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 78,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $168.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.73. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $129.02 and a 52 week high of $176.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.52%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

