TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives $104.53 Consensus PT from Analysts

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.53.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRU. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransUnion from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TransUnion from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $38,709.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,837.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $38,709.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,837.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $239,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,710.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,815 shares of company stock valued at $961,407 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,757,000 after buying an additional 3,977,595 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TransUnion by 51.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,755,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,596 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management lifted its position in TransUnion by 104,813.6% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,947,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,340 shares during the period. XN LP boosted its stake in TransUnion by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter. XN LP now owns 1,973,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,566,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,363,000 after purchasing an additional 698,580 shares during the period.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $106.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.71, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.62. TransUnion has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $113.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.52%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

