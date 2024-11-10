Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) versus Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Head-To-Head Review

Risk and Volatility

Travis Perkins has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jewett-Cameron Trading has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Travis Perkins and Jewett-Cameron Trading”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travis Perkins $6.05 billion N/A $47.39 million N/A N/A Jewett-Cameron Trading $48.55 million 0.00 -$20,000.00 $0.51 N/A

Travis Perkins has higher revenue and earnings than Jewett-Cameron Trading.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travis Perkins N/A N/A N/A Jewett-Cameron Trading 2.48% 4.84% 4.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Travis Perkins and Jewett-Cameron Trading’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

26.0% of Jewett-Cameron Trading shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Jewett-Cameron Trading shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jewett-Cameron Trading beats Travis Perkins on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions. In addition, the company provides in specialist civils and drainage solutions; and air-conditioning and refrigeration products and heat pumps. Further, it provides insulation and interior building products to interior building specialists, contractors, and builders; and kitchens and joinery products. Additionally, the company manufactures and supplies staircases, i-joists, precision floor kits, painted MDF profiles, and door kits/sets. The company markets its products under Travis Perkins, Toolstation, BSS, Keyline, and CCF brands. It sells its products through branches and distribution centres, as well as online. Travis Perkins plc was founded in 1797 and is headquartered in Northampton, the United Kingdom.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers, eCommerce providers, on-line direct consumers, and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales. The Industrial Wood Products segment processes and distributes industrial wood products. It offers treated plywood to the transportation industry. The Pet, Fencing and Other segment is involved in the wholesale of pet products, including various enclosures/kennels, beds, bowls, and compostable dog waste bags; fencing and containment products, such as post systems, wood and other fencing infill products, and kitted security fencing solutions; and other products comprising garden, landscaping, and miscellaneous products for the home. The Seed Processing and Sales segment processes and distributes agricultural seeds to distributors, as well as cleaning seeds. The company markets its products under the Lucky Dog, Adjust-A-Gate, Fit-Right, Perimeter Patrol, Lifetime Post, Early Start, Spring Gardner, Greenline, and Weatherguard brands. It also distributes sustainable bag products. It operates in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in North Plains, Oregon.

