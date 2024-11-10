Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,511,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,637 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Truist Financial worth $64,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in Truist Financial by 93.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,493 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,338,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,663,000 after purchasing an additional 103,565 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Truist Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,932,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,957,000 after purchasing an additional 299,196 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Truist Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,931,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,600,000 after buying an additional 311,523 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,489,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,018,000 after buying an additional 58,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TFC. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $45.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $28.93 and a 1-year high of $47.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -145.45%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

