UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments reduced its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,445 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,287 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in UBS Group were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 566.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 56.0% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $33.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 4.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UBS shares. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBS

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.