Umpqua Bank Sells 386 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Umpqua Bank cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.8% of Umpqua Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Umpqua Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.31.

Shares of JPM opened at $236.98 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $143.70 and a 12 month high of $248.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.24 and its 200-day moving average is $208.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

